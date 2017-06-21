Netflix: Full List of Movies Arriving in July 2017 Includes ‘Rogue One’ and ‘Punch-Drunk Love’

Netflix has announced the list of films that will be available to stream in July. The list includes new never-before-seen original films, as well as documentaries, comedies, animated titles and some classic movies. Check out some of our favorite new offerings below, along with the complete list of all the new additions.
1. “To the Bone” (available July 14)
Marti Noxon’s feature directorial debut was a hit out of Sundance, where the Lily Collins-starring drama about eating disorders won over audiences for its nimble ability to tell a compelling dramatic story interspersed with well-earned humor. Sketched from Noxon’s own experiences with anorexia and bolstered by a star turn from the always-reliable Collins, the film is both important and entertaining, and it should be able to reach a very wide audience on the streaming platform. Do not miss it.
2. “Punch-Drunk Love” (available July 1)
Paul Thomas Anderson’s lauded 2002 romantic dramedy features Adam Sandler in one of his few “hey, this guy can really act!” roles and includes some of the auteur’s most indelible shots and richest observations about life and love. It’s a modern classic, and now it can be piped right into your home. I’m lookin’ at your Netflix queue and I just wanna smash it. I just wanna fuckin’ smash it with a sledgehammer and squeeze it. It’s so pretty.
3. “Chasing Coral” (available July 14)
Jeff Orlowski won the U.S. Documentary Audience Award at Sundance earlier this year for his newest feature, a stunning documentary about the fight to protect coral reefs from becoming extinct. Featuring breathtaking and distressing underwater footage, the movie puts into perspective just how endangered coral reefs are and tracks the effort to save them.
4. “Lion” (available July 9)
This heart-wrenching true story was an awards season juggernaut earlier this year, featuring stellar turns from Nicole Kidman and Dev Patel. Based on the unbelievable life of young Saroo Brierley, the feature follows his separation from his family and his startling trip back to them many years later, aided by — for real — Google Maps and his own indomitable heart. Bring tissues.
5. “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (available July 18)
The very first standalone “Star Wars” spinoff follows a motley crew of rogues, criminals, rebels, and scallawags as they attempt to steal the plans to the monstrous Death Star in a bid to really just totally stick it to the Empire and Darth Vader. Knowing how it ends — they get them! and…some other stuff, too! — doesn’t dilute its tension and creativity, and it features a banger of an ensemble cast. Let this one tide you over before the next entry in the rapidly expanding movie universe.
6. “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” (available July 1)
The early part of the month is heavy on kid-leaning classics, from “Free Willy” to “The Mighty Ducks,” but it’s hard to top the potency of Steven Spielberg’s 1982 classic. Gather the whole family around the TV and get heavy on the Reese’s Pieces, and enjoy one of the best films ever made about childhood, friendship, and letting go.
Here are the rest of the incoming films for this July:
Available July 1
Titanic
Free Willy
Disney’s The Mighty Ducks
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
The Truth Is in the Stars
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Zip & Zap and the Marble Gang
The Invisible Guest (Contratiempo)
Albion: The Enchanted Stallion
Liar’s Dice
Boat Trip
Mixed Signals
Delicatessen
Caramel
Unriddle II
Unriddle
Emma
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
Last Night
Out of Thin Air
The Longest Yard
Jackass: Number Two
Punch-Drunk Love
Are We There Yet?
Are We Done Yet?
The Land Before Time Dad
The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving
Here Alone
Spawn: The Movie
Code Name: The Cleaner
The Astronaut Farmer
Best in Show
Proof of Life
Matchstick Men
Taking Lives
Police Academy
Available July 3
Diamond Cartel
Extraordinary: The Stan Romanek Story
Available July 6
Speech & Debate
The Void
Butter
Available July 7
1 Mile to You (Life At These Speeds)
Available July 8
Bad Santa 2
Horse Dancer
Available July 9
Lion
Available July 14
To the Bone, NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Chasing Coral, NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile, NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available July 17
Uncertain Glory
A Cowgirl’s Story
Available July 18
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Available July 22
Railroad Tigers
Available July 24
Victor
Available July 28
The Incredible Jessica James, NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available July 31
After The Reality
Checkpoint
Dark Night
Taking Earth
