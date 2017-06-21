Netflix: Full List of Movies Arriving in July 2017 Includes ‘Rogue One’ and ‘Punch-Drunk Love’

Plus Sundance premieres like "To the Bone" and "The Incredible Jessica James," awards season heavy hitters like "Lion," and a bunch of modern classics.

Netflix has announced the list of films that will be available to stream in July. The list includes new never-before-seen original films, as well as documentaries, comedies, animated titles and some classic movies. Check out some of our favorite new offerings below, along with the complete list of all the new additions.

1. “To the Bone” (available July 14)

Courtesy of Sundance

Marti Noxon’s feature directorial debut was a hit out of Sundance, where the Lily Collins-starring drama about eating disorders won over audiences for its nimble ability to tell a compelling dramatic story interspersed with well-earned humor. Sketched from Noxon’s own experiences with anorexia and bolstered by a star turn from the always-reliable Collins, the film is both important and entertaining, and it should be able to reach a very wide audience on the streaming platform. Do not miss it.

2. “Punch-Drunk Love” (available July 1)

The Criterion Collection

Paul Thomas Anderson’s lauded 2002 romantic dramedy features Adam Sandler in one of his few “hey, this guy can really act!” roles and includes some of the auteur’s most indelible shots and richest observations about life and love. It’s a modern classic, and now it can be piped right into your home. I’m lookin’ at your Netflix queue and I just wanna smash it. I just wanna fuckin’ smash it with a sledgehammer and squeeze it. It’s so pretty.

3. “Chasing Coral” (available July 14)

The Ocean Agency / XL Catlin Seaview Survey / Aaron Spence

Jeff Orlowski won the U.S. Documentary Audience Award at Sundance earlier this year for his newest feature, a stunning documentary about the fight to protect coral reefs from becoming extinct. Featuring breathtaking and distressing underwater footage, the movie puts into perspective just how endangered coral reefs are and tracks the effort to save them.

4. “Lion” (available July 9)

This heart-wrenching true story was an awards season juggernaut earlier this year, featuring stellar turns from Nicole Kidman and Dev Patel. Based on the unbelievable life of young Saroo Brierley, the feature follows his separation from his family and his startling trip back to them many years later, aided by — for real — Google Maps and his own indomitable heart. Bring tissues.

5. “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (available July 18)

Courtesy of Disney

The very first standalone “Star Wars” spinoff follows a motley crew of rogues, criminals, rebels, and scallawags as they attempt to steal the plans to the monstrous Death Star in a bid to really just totally stick it to the Empire and Darth Vader. Knowing how it ends — they get them! and…some other stuff, too! — doesn’t dilute its tension and creativity, and it features a banger of an ensemble cast. Let this one tide you over before the next entry in the rapidly expanding movie universe.

6. “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” (available July 1)

The early part of the month is heavy on kid-leaning classics, from “Free Willy” to “The Mighty Ducks,” but it’s hard to top the potency of Steven Spielberg’s 1982 classic. Gather the whole family around the TV and get heavy on the Reese’s Pieces, and enjoy one of the best films ever made about childhood, friendship, and letting go.

Here are the rest of the incoming films for this July:

Available July 1

Titanic

Free Willy

Disney’s The Mighty Ducks

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

The Truth Is in the Stars

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Zip & Zap and the Marble Gang

The Invisible Guest (Contratiempo)

Albion: The Enchanted Stallion

Liar’s Dice

Boat Trip

Mixed Signals

Delicatessen

Caramel

Unriddle II

Unriddle

Emma

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

Last Night

Out of Thin Air

The Longest Yard

Jackass: Number Two

Punch-Drunk Love

Are We There Yet?

Are We Done Yet?

The Land Before Time Dad

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving

Here Alone

Spawn: The Movie

Code Name: The Cleaner

The Astronaut Farmer

Best in Show

Proof of Life

Matchstick Men

Taking Lives

Police Academy

Available July 3

Diamond Cartel

Extraordinary: The Stan Romanek Story

Available July 6

Speech & Debate

The Void

Butter

Available July 7

1 Mile to You (Life At These Speeds)

Available July 8

Bad Santa 2

Horse Dancer

Available July 9

Lion

Available July 14

To the Bone, NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Chasing Coral, NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile, NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available July 17

Uncertain Glory

A Cowgirl’s Story

Available July 18

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Available July 22

Railroad Tigers

Available July 24

Victor

Available July 28

The Incredible Jessica James, NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available July 31

After The Reality

Checkpoint

Dark Night

Taking Earth

