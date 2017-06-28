25 New Academy Members Who Could Shake Up the Oscars, From Barry Jenkins to Gal Gadot

While it's still early, this year's batch of invitees gives us some hope for a brand new, modern Academy -- especially these 25.

With this year’s announcement of their new invitees — a record 774 — the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences continues its quest to diversify its largely white male membership ranks across all fields. While the Academy seeks candidates who have “demonstrated exceptional achievement in the field of theatrical motion pictures,” over the past few years, it has notably tried to push towards inclusion and diversity, even as the entertainment industry struggles to meet similar ends.

As IndieWire’s Anne Thompson notes, “Under the leadership of CEO Dawn Hudson and president Cheryl Boone Isaacs, the 90-year-old Academy has been adding more younger members, women, and people of color to its 17 branches. But after the 2016 #OscarsSoWhite controversy, the AMPAS became even more aggressive about asking its branch leadership to recommend new members.”

This year’s batch reflects that aim, and packs a serious selection of compelling talents across acting, directing, producing, and many more.

While it’s still early, this year’s group of invitees gives us some hope for a brand new, modern Academy — especially these 25.

