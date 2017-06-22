New York Asian Film Festival: The Best in Modern Asian Cinema Gets a Badass New Trailer — Watch

North America’s leading festival of popular Asian cinema gets a visceral sneak peek.

Fans of Asian cinema are in for a very big treat when The Film Society of Lincoln Center and Subway Cinema roll out their annual New York Asian Film Festival, known as North America’s leading festival of popular Asian cinema, later this month.

This year’s edition will showcase 57 feature films, including 3 International Premieres, 21 North American Premieres, 4 U.S. Premieres, and 15 films making their New York City debuts, including titles like “Bad Genius,” “Birdshot,” “A Double Life,” “The Gangster’s Daughter,” “Kfc,” “Jane,” and “With Prisoners.”

The festival will present five awards, including the Star Hong Kong Lifetime Achievement Award to Eric Tsang, two Star Asia Awards, the Screen International Rising Star Award to Thailand’s Chutimon “Aokbab” Chuengcharoensukying as announced on June 5, and the Daniel E. Craft Award for Excellence in Action Cinema to South Korea’s Jung Byung-gil.

“We were seeking a range of original films from young, first-time directors, films that represent the diversity of filmmaking from Asia, stories that say something both very local and specific to their countries of origin and something very universal: we hope we achieved at least some of this with our inaugural competition selection, which includes films from seven countries/cities in the region in a broad variety of genres,” NYAFF executive director Samuel Jamier said in an official statement.

He added, “It’s important for us to champion new filmmaking from Asia, and the diversity of film made there at a time when other festivals in North America seem to be reducing the size of their Asian lineups.”

Check out our exclusive trailer for the festival below, showing off some of the badass titles festival-goers can check out at this year’s edition.

The New York Asian Film Festival is curated by executive director Samuel Jamier, deputy director Stephen Cremin, and programmers Claire Marty and David Wilentz. It is co-presented by Subway Cinema Inc and the Film Society of Lincoln Center.

The festival is held at the Film Society of Lincoln Center (June 30 – July 13) and the SVA Theater (July 14 – 16).

