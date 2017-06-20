‘Nightcrawler’ Director Dan Gilroy Reteaming With Jake Gyllenhaal and Rene Russo for New Film

The movie is set in the art world and would reunite the stars of the 2014 best original screenplay nominee, "Nightcrawler."

Director Dan Gilroy has a new script making the rounds in Hollywood that has two of the leads of his 2014 film “Nightcrawler,” Jake Gyllenhaal and Rene Russo, attached to star, Deadline reports. Gilroy’s directorial debut about a con man (Gyllenhaal) navigating the world of Los Angeles crime journalism attracted an Oscar nomination for best original screenplay.

Few details about the new project are known, aside from the fact that it is set in the art world. Gilroy’s second film as a director, 2018’s “Inner City,” stars Denzel Washington as Roman Israel, a driven, idealistic defense attorney who, through a tumultuous series of events, finds himself in a crisis that leads to extreme action, according to IMDb. The film co-stars Colin Farrell and Carmen Ejogo.

In addition to writing and directing “Nightcrawler,” Gilroy served as the screenwriter on films including “Kong: Skull Island” and “The Bourne Legacy.” His first produced film was 1992’s “Freejack,” starring Russo, Emilio Estevez and Mick Jagger.

Gyllenhaal is currently shooting Jacques Audiard’s western for Annapurna, “The Sisters Brothers,” and will next appear in David Gordon Green’s “Stronger,” about the recovery of a victim in Boston Marathon bombing. Russo, who is married to Gilroy, recently wrapped production on Ron Shelton’s action-comedy “Villa Capri.”

