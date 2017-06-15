‘Nobody Speak’ Trailer: Hulk Hogan and Gawker Go to War in the Court Room

This Sundance documentary explores the battle between privacy rights and freedom of the press.

It was the trial heard all around the editorial world. After the website Gawker posted a filmed sex tape of Hulk Hogan, the former professional wrestler took them to court in what became a high profile trial that pitted privacy rights against the first amendment.

READ MORE: 10 Unproduced Documentary Projects That Deserve to Get Made

The verdict given in March 2016 found Gawker Media liable. Hulk Hogan received $115 million in compensatory damages and $25 million in punitive damages, forcing Gawker to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Brian Knappenberger’s new documentary, “Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press,” chronicles the legal battle between the two and exposes a shadowy figure behind the scenes: Silicon Valley venture capitalist Peter Thiel.

Gawker ran an article in 2007 claiming Thiel was “totally gay” and that he was dating men, which put him on a mission to end Gawker. The Hogan trial was the perfect opportunity, and Thiel ended up secretly paying the legal fees for Hogan’s lawsuit.

“Nobody Speak” premiered at Sundance earlier this year and will be released on Netflix June 23. Discover the facts behind this crazy true story in the trailer below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.