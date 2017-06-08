‘Oh, Hello on Broadway’ Trailer: Nick Kroll and John Mulaney Bring Netflix the Biggest Thing in Theater Since ‘Hamilton’

Nick Kroll and John Mulaney bring their 70-year-old hijinks to Netflix — and the crowds seem to love it.

Let’s face it: if you weren’t already intrigued by the prospect of two fictional 70-year-olds playing to a packed Broadway house, a trailer probably wasn’t going to convince you otherwise.

Nevertheless, Netflix released a trailer on Thursday for “Oh, Hello on Broadway,” the biggest leap yet in the ongoing adventures of Gil Faizon (Nick Kroll) and George St. Geegland (John Mulaney). After selling out months of performances in New York and a successful national tour as well, a filmed performance will be making its way to Netflix next week.

READ MORE: Summer TV Preview: 16 Reality and Limited-Run Shows That Deserve Attention (Even the Weird Ones)

It’s one of the first installments in Netflix’s weekly comedy release schedule that skews more towards theater than stand-up. Both performers have past and future Netflix history: Mulaney has multiple specials already available on the streaming service, while Kroll is behind the upcoming animated series “Big Mouth” that’s slated for release via Netflix later this year.

This particular “Oh, Hello” trailer is short on jokes, tuna and any potential special guests, but this is the same crotchety duo that fans who have followed the characters through TV (Kroll’s own “Kroll Show”), podcasts (multiple appearances on “Comedy Bang! Bang!”) and the theater (when the first full incarnation of this show opened off-Broadway in late 2015) have come to know and love. Only this time, their trademark kitchen table will play host to more than a few guests.

Grab your frayed, mismatched tweed suits and faded Hawaiian shirts and watch the full trailer below:

“Oh, Hello on Broadway” premieres via Netflix on Tuesday, June 13.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.