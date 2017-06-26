‘Okja’ Exclusive: Bong Joon Ho Takes You On Set Of His Biggest Film Ever — Watch

Bong Joon Ha's acclaimed adventure drama will be available to stream on Netflix beginning this Wednesday, June 28.

“Okja” is just days away from premiering on Netflix, and with it comes another brilliant Bong Joon Ho movie full of memorable characters and such carefully handled tonal changes that you have no choice but to be entertained.

READ MORE: ‘Okja’ Review: Bong Joon Ho Delivers His ‘E.T.’ With Delightful Tale of a Mutant Pig and the Girl Who Loves Her

Director Bong Joon Ho’s desire to work with the most talented actors and craftspeople in their respective fields resulted in a global production that brought together a diverse pool of talent both in front of and behind the camera. Shot across several countries, oceans apart, Director Bong united cultures with his singular vision: a story of love and friendship that is truly universal.

In the featurette, the cast and filmmakers of “Okja” describe how they transcended borders to bring their story to the screen. Watch never-before-seen interviews with stars Tilda Swinton, Jake Gyllenhaal, Paul Dano, Steven Yeun as well as behind-the-scenes footage of the actors working with Director Bong on sets around the world.

Watch our exclusive “Okja” set video and featurette below.

