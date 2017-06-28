‘Okja’ Includes a Blink-And-You’ll-Miss-It Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama Reference

You may not notice it on the first watch, but it's there and it's very intentional.

**Minor Spoilers Ahead**

Bong Joon Ho’s “Okja” is now streaming on Netflix, which means millions of subscribers have the chance to watch the latest adventure from one of South Korea’s most entertaining filmmakers. The story centers around a young girl (newcomer Ahn Seo-hyun) who travels from South Korea to New York City in order to save her pet super-pig from the clutches of an evil corporation. Tilda Swinton, Paul Dano, Jake Gyllenhaal and Lily Collins co-star.

Anyone who streams “Okja” will get to a part in the film where the corporate leaders of the Miranda Corporation sit down to watch video footage of destruction caused by the super-pig. During the animal’s transport from Seoul to America, an environmentalist group led by Dano’s character attempts to save it, prompting a chase that leads to some disaster on the highway and in the underground subway.

The image Bong Joon Ho creates as Swinton and company look on is a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, but on closer inspection it directly evokes the famous photo of Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and their security team in the White House Situation Room watching the raid on Osama Bin Laden’s compound. A source close to the film confirmed to IndieWire this was no accident and it was very much intentional by Bong Joon Ho.

Vulture editor Hunter Harris spotted the similarities and tweeted them side-by-side earlier today, complete with Tilda Swinton channeling Clinton’s hand-over-the-mouth nervous gesture. It would appear by inserting the visual reference to one of the most serious and important moments documented in recent U.S. history that Bong is poking fun at the way that big corporations confront press fiascos.

okja is delightful and grim and this is my favorite part pic.twitter.com/Y8uBNgPnNZ — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) June 28, 2017

i think you’re all overlooking how great tilda is in this but live in your truth i guess pic.twitter.com/4ZXFStCzEN — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) June 28, 2017

