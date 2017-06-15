‘Okja’: Bong Joon Ho’s Cannes Favorite Could Be Netflix’s First Blockbuster — Watch

Okja has the talent and critical acclaim to become a blockbuster hit. But can Netflix successfully turn it into one?

Netflix has been in the original films game since 2015, but they’ve yet to have the kind of movie that turns heads around the world. They’ve had their fair share of award contenders (“Beasts of No Nation,” “13th”) and high profile projects (“War Machine”), but nothing near the level of a global blockbuster. “Okja” could very well change that.

The latest from “Snowpiercer” and “Host” director Bong Joon Ho, “Okja” is the story of young girl who travels to New York City to save her pet super-pig from a global cooperation intent on making her the face of their new brand and turning her into their next big product. The film’s global settings and international cast give it a worldwide appeal that many Netflix movies have lacked. Newcomer Ahn Seo-hyun leads the movie opposite Tilda Swinton, Jake Gyllenhaal, Byun Hee-bong, Paul Dano, Yoon Je-moon, Steven Yeun, Lily Collins and more.

In his review out of the Cannes Film Festival, IndieWire chief film critic Eric Kohn called the film a “savvy political satire and breezy action-adventure, often at the same time.”

“Okja” becomes available to stream on Netflix on June 28. The movie will open in select theaters in New York and Los Angeles the same day. Watch the trailer below:

