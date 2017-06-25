Oliver Stone’s Vladimir Putin Interview Criticized by Pussy Riot Member

Nadezhda Tolokonnikova says Stone "comfortably forgot" to ask difficult questions.

It isn’t just Megyn Kelly who’s taking heat for interviewing Vladimir Putin. Oliver Stone’s two-part, four-hour “The Putin Interviews” has been divisive as well, with the Oscar-winning filmmaker receiving criticism for his sit-down with the Russian President. Among the critics is Pussy Riot’s Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, who says Stone “comfortably forgot” to ask Putin any difficult questions.

READ MORE: Oliver Stone Defends Vladimir Putin In Bizarre, Seemingly Edited ‘Late Show’ Appearance

Stone also defended Putin in a recent “Daily Show” appearance, much to the bewilderment of many.

“He’s a well-known leftist and some Western leftists, unfortunately for me because I’m a leftist, think the enemy of your enemy is your friend,”Tolokonnikova continued. “I think he’s part of the global oligarchy and it’s pretty weird to me that a person who is supposedly supporting the left like Oliver Stone would interview Vladimir Putin.”

Tolokonnikova says she met Stone, who was “upset” at the fact that she doesn’t count herself among Putin’s supporters, six months ago. “It was very obvious that [Stone] is very comfortable in this position and he doesn’t want any critics, so there wasn’t really any ground for discussion.”

READ MORE: Pussy Riot Brace for First Days of Trump Presidency in ‘Make America Great Again’ Video — Watch

She isn’t a fan of Trump, either, in case you were curious: “I don’t even like to say his name because he really likes when people say his name, this guy that’s the president, it’s like the C-word but it’s the T-word.” More details at THR.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.