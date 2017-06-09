‘Orphan Black’: Watch the Entire Final Season in 60 Seconds Right Now

Cosima is really rocking that tux!

The Clone Club is going for one final ride, and it’s going to be a whirlwind. No, seriously, you may just get a little motion-sick.

Before the final season of “Orphan Black” premieres on Saturday, BBC America has released a 60-second video that covers the entire season. As you might expect, the action goes by pretty fast.

But first, a little reminder of where we left off. Rachel (Tatiana Maslany) went even crazier than usual (losing an eye and then getting a prosthetic one with visions will do that to you) and attacked Susan (Rosemary Dunmore) and Sarah (Maslany), the latter whom escaped with her life. As a reward, Rachel was all set to meet P.T. Westmorland, the Victorian-era founder of Neolution who is still alive.

Meanwhile, an ailing Cosima (Maslany) made it to the Island where she found Delphine (Evelyn Brochu) alive and revealed that she’s finished her homework, i.e. finding the Leda cure. Alison (Maslany) and Donnie (Kristian Bruun) were off somewhere with Helena (Maslany) to keep her babies safe, and Kira (Skyler Wexler) and Mrs. S (Maria Doyle Kennedy) were being held hostage.

Whew! Okay, ready? In the one-minute video below, we see a fast-forwarded version of the final season, and it’s a doozy so far. A few first impressions: Hooray for familiar faces Krystal (Maslany) who seems to have become a beauty vlogger, Alison’s dealer Ramone (Alex Ozerov), Susan (she survived?!) and Felix’s sister Adele (Lauren Hammersley). We’re also thrilled seeing Alison on stage with Felix (Jordan Gavaris), which is one of our favorite pairings other than perhaps Donnie and Helena, who appears to be in a hospital. Get ready to hit pause to catch every frame. Take a look:

“Orphan Black” kicks off its final season on Saturday at 10 p.m. on BBC America.

