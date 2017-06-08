‘Out of State’ Exclusive Trailer: Two Career Criminals Discover Their Hawaiian Heritage in Prison — Watch

Watch the exclusive trailer for the Los Angeles Film Festival documentary premiere.

The 2017 Los Angeles Film Festival is right around the corner, and with it comes one of the most diverse festival lineups we’ve ever seen. Across the competition categories, 42% of the films are directed by women and 40% are directed by people of color. One such film is “Out of State,” which marks the directorial debut of native-Hawaiian filmmaker Ciara Lacy and will be premiering in the documentary competition.

“Out Of State” follows two career criminals, David and Hale, who were shipped thousands of miles away from their homes in Hawaii to a serve their terms at a private prison in the Arizona desert. They discover their indigenous traditions from a fellow inmate while incarcerated, but their real challenge begins when they return home as formerly imprisoned criminals. While incarcerated, they discover their indigenous traditions from a fellow inmate, and later t are eager to prove that this experience has changed them forever.

The Los Angeles Film Festival runs June 14–22 at the ArcLight Cinemas Culver City. Check out the exclusive trailer and poster debut for “Out of State” below:

