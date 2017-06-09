Palme d’Or Winner Ruben Östlund Announces New Film ‘Triangle of Sadness’ and First Details

Östlund just won the Palme d'Or at Cannes for "The Square," and he's getting right back to work on the follow-up.

What do you do after winning the Palme d’Or? If you’re “The Square” director Ruben Östlund, you simply get back to work. The Swedish filmmaker has officially announced to Variety his next project, and it sounds just like the kind of satire he’s been perfecting in efforts like “Force Majeure” and his newly crowned Palme d’Or winner.

Östlund’s next movie is “Triangle of Sadness,” which follows two famous models approaching the end of their heyday in the business and looking for a way out. The male model finds his prospects shrinking after he begins balding, while the female model is a lesbian and rejects the desires of rich men. According to Östlund, the title refers to “a term used by plastic surgeons to fix a wrinkle between the eyes with Botox in 15 minutes.”

READ MORE: Why ‘The Square’ Is Almost a Great Movie, But an Even Bigger Disappointment

“In the modeling industry, people start looking for an exit at a very young age, but for men it’s harder to use their looks to secure a stable financial future,” the filmmaker told Variety. “Female models, meanwhile, often have the option to marry a very rich guy, unless they’re not into men, like our female protagonist.”

Östlund, who often makes movies based off real life experiences, says his photographer girlfriend turned him on to the world of models and fashion. While his previous two efforts have used satire in rather bleak, existential ways, it appears he may be lightening up. He wants “Triangle of Sadness” to “use satire to create a warm portrait of people trying to deal with a cynical industry.” We wouldn’t equate Östlund and “warm,” so it’s exciting to know he’ll be heading into somewhat new tonal territory.

“The Square” has already been picked up by Magnolia Pictures. The company plans to mount an awards campaign for the drama with a release this fall. Östlund has also finished writing an English-language comedy series called “You Know That Weekend You Were Away With The Kids?” Expect more details for “Triangle of Sadness” to hit in the months ahead.

Stay on top of the latest TV news! Sign up for our TV email newsletter here.