Paris Agreement: Leonardo DiCaprio, Al Gore and More React to Donald Trump’s Decision to Withdraw

We had a pretty good run, planet earth.

Donald Trump announced that the United States will withdraw from the Paris Agreement earlier today and, like many of his decisions, it was met shock and outrage from most inhabitants of the planet. Among them are Al Gore, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kal Penn, Chelsea Handler, Jason Reitman and many others from the film industry.

Gore, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2007 for his efforts to combat climate change, released a statement:

“Removing the United States from the Paris Agreement is a reckless and indefensible action. It undermines America’s standing in the world and threatens to damage humanity’s ability to solve the climate crisis in time. But make no mistake: if President Trump won’t lead, the American people will. “Civic leaders, mayors, governors, CEOs, investors and the majority of the business community will take up this challenge. We are in the middle of a clean energy revolution that no single person or group can stop. President Trump’s decision is profoundly in conflict with what the majority of Americans want from our president; but no matter what he does, we will ensure that our inevitable transition to a clean energy economy continues.”

Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk, the co-directors of “An Inconvenient Sequel,” did similarly:

“We were shocked and disappointed to hear President Trump’s announcement today regarding withdrawing the U.S. from the historic international deal reached in Paris. In our new film, ‘An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power’ we filmed behind-the-scenes in Paris to show the hard work, finesse, and passion that went into making the agreement happen. We hope that the hard work of those who made the deal happen will not be in vain. The good news is that there is a great deal to be hopeful about. The technology exists to create enough clean energy for the world economy and to avoid total climate catastrophe. Now that President Trump is pledging to do less to keep America’s commitment to the world, we must all step up to do more to ensure the health of our planet.”

Others voiced their displeasure on Twitter:

Today, our planet suffered. It’s more important than ever to take action. #ParisAgreement https://t.co/FSVYRDcGUH

— Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) June 1, 2017

Pulling out of the Paris Accord… pic.twitter.com/Gn8HKwI568 — Leslye Headland (@LeslyeHeadland) June 1, 2017

Here’s the thing… Even if climate change were fake (it isn’t), the 🌎 would STILL be objectively better if countries follow the Paris Accord. — Keith Calder (@keithcalder) June 1, 2017

It’ll be great to see all the economic progress in blue states & cities that continue to embrace science & the Paris deal. — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) June 1, 2017

Trump is having the U.S. pull out of the Paris Climate Accord. Too bad someone didn’t tell his father that he shoulda pulled out, too. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 1, 2017

I’m guessing that Donald Trump doesn’t see the irony in making his announcement to leave the Paris Agreement while standing in a garden. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) June 1, 2017

Short-sighted #DonaldTrump quits Climate Accords. Think of all the time effort & money poured into this & he bails giving BigOil a windfall. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) June 1, 2017

Not only is Trump killing the Republican Party, he wants to make their mascot extinct. — Jason Reitman (@JasonReitman) June 1, 2017

My statement on Today’s Decision by the Trump Administration to Withdraw from the Paris Agreement: https://t.co/eDEFv5b1nS pic.twitter.com/SzHJU3D0Mr — Al Gore (@algore) June 1, 2017

