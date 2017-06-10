Patty Jenkins Reveals Her Initial Reaction to Gal Gadot Being Cast as Wonder Woman: ‘My Heart Sank’

She quickly realized that Gadot is "the best," however.

Gal Gadot is already synonymous with Wonder Woman, but at least one important person was initially resistant to her casting: Patty Jenkins. The director reveals in a new Playboy interview that her first reaction to the news that Gadot had received the role wasn’t positive: “I remember when I read in the news that Wonder Woman had been cast and my heart sank,” she says.

“I had been talking to the studio for so long about doing it and I was like well ‘That’s that,'” she added. “I’m sure we wouldn’t have made the same choice.” Jenkins cites her childhood conception of the character as an “all-American” figure, but quickly came around to the idea of Gadot as the powerful Amazon: “I started paying attention to her, and watching her and looking at her and it was just unbelievable. Frankly, I think they did a better job than I could have, because I don’t know that I would have scoured the earth as hard to find her.”

Élodie Yung and Olga Kurylenko were also considered before Gadot — whom Jenkins describes as “the greatest” — was offered the role. The Israeli actress has earned favorable reviews for her performance and will reprise the role in this year’s “Justice League.”

