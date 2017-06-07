‘Paulina’ Trailer: Santiago Mitre’s Cannes Critics’ Week Winner Follows a Rape Survivor Driven to Extremes — Watch

Star Dolores Fonzi picked up a slew of Best Actress awards for her riveting performance in the lauded film.

After popping up on our list of Best Undistributed Movies way back in 2015, Santiago Mitre’s “Paulina” is finally bound for a theatrical release. The winner of the Nespresso Grand Prix Award and the Fipresci Award at Cannes Critics’ Week in 2015, as well as eight Best Actress awards given to star Dolores Fonzi, the film is a timely social thriller with massive implications.

A bit of a remake of Daniel Tinayre’s “La Patota” (1960) and is billed as “a complex exploration of the ethics of political action and a provocative character study of a social justice activist – and her unsettling choices in the face of violence and social discrimination. Set in a racially and politically marginalized community in Argentina’s Northeast, the film tackles the moral ambiguities of those who seek to aid and ally themselves with the disadvantaged from their positions of privilege.”

The film opens with Paulina abandoning her fledgling legal career to teach in a rural border village, nestled between Paraguay and Brazil. The well-meaning Paulina doesn’t speak the language and struggles to fit into her new community, and her teen students continually rebuff her attempts at getting them energized about politics and the wider world.

Things are already at a head when a terrible act wounds Paulina, while also activating her to turn her beliefs into startling action. Check out our exclusive trailer for “Paulina” below.

The film opens on Friday, June 23 at New York’s Spectacle Theater before a national expansion during summer 2017.

