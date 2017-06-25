‘Pitch Perfect 3’ Trailer: The Girls Are Back in Town, Maybe for the Last Time — Watch

The film his theaters on December 22.

Since I can’t think of any “aca-” puns, I’ll just come right out and tell you that the trailer for “Pitch Perfect 3” is here and you should maybe watch it if you’re so inclined. The supposedly franchise-capping installment finds the Bellas as directionless college grads looking to return to the comfort of their beloved acapella group, which leads them to perform at a USO show that’ll totally end differently than all their previous competitions. Watch below.

READ MORE: Elizabeth Banks: Why She Chose Motherhood Over Directing ‘Pitch Perfect 3’

Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Hailee Steinfeld and the rest of the girls are all back in town, with Wilson’s antics once again standing out: She wears a “Make America Eat Again” hat (timely!) and takes a gig performing as “Fat Amy Winehouse” in Times Square. They’re once again followed around by the mean-spirited commentating duo of Elizabeth Banks and John Michael Higgins, who bemoan that the group “really do need to join the workforce.”

READ MORE: Elizabeth Banks Is No Longer The Director Of ‘Pitch Perfect 3’

John Lithgow, Ruby Rose and DJ Khaled are among the new faces in “Pitch Perfect 3,” which was directed by Trish Sie and written by Kay Cannon. Universal will release it in theaters on December 22.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.