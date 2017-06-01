‘Preacher’ Season 2 Trailer: The Road Trip to Find God Is Underway… in New Orleans?!

AMC’s dark supernatural action comedy returns on June 19.

Where’s your freaking God now? No, really. We want to know.

When AMC’s supernatural adventure series “Preacher” returns in June, the hunt will be on for God, and we don’t mean in the spiritual sense. The second season has been expanded from Season 1’s 10 episodes to 13.

If you might recall, at the end of Season 1, Annville was thrown into chaos when they discovered that God wasn’t going to show up after all. Even worse, he had gone missing, and even the angels didn’t know where he was. But just as the town’s residents were really spiraling into a pit of despair and murder (a bit of an overreaction, if you ask us) since he had apparently forsaken them, Annville was destroyed in a methane explosion.

As we enter into Season 2, preacher Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper), his gal Tulip (Ruth Negga) and vampire Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun) have taken it upon themselves to embark on the open road to see where God hared off to. Needless to say that this won’t be any ordinary road trip, judging by these photos which were released earlier, and you can bet that Heaven and Hell will be getting involved.

Joining the cast this season are Noah Taylor, Pip Torrens, Julie Ann Emery, Malcolm Barrett, Justin Prentice and Ronald Guttman.

You can catch up on Season 1 On Demand or at AMC. com. All 10 episodes are also currently available for streaming on Hulu.

“Preacher” returns on Sunday, June 25 at 10 p.m., followed by the second episode on Monday, June 26 at 9 p.m. in its regular timeslot.

