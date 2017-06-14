Producers Guild of America Launches Green Production Guide To Reduce Environmental Impact

The PGA has partnered with seven major studios to share valuable tools that help lower a production's carbon footprint.

For all of its political awards speeches and left-leaning views, there is no denying Hollywood is a wasteful industry with an extremely high-impact on the environment. That’s something the Producers Guild of America is hoping to curtail, which is why they’ve partnered with 7 major studios to release what they’ve dubbed a Green Production Guide.

READ MORE: PGA Hires Michelle Byrd for Newly Created Managing Director, PGA East Position

Using research from Disney, Amblin, 20th Century Fox, NBCUniversal, Paramount, Sony, and Warner Bros., the new toolkit offers free resources to film and television professionals looking to lower their environmental impact. Tools include a carbon calculator which tracks use of high-impact purchases such as water and paper, a database of eco-friendly vendors, and a fast-track to obtaining a “Green Seal” of approval from the Environmental Media Association (EMA).

“The most effective way to advance sustainable production is to align best practices,” said PGA Green Chair Mari-Jo Winkler in an official statement. “We are proud to share our combined tools and knowledge via our public Green Production Guide website, which any production may access for free.” EMA President Debbie Levin said, “Collaborating with the PGA and the studios has strengthened the EMA Green Seal standards.”

READ MORE: How Science and Technology Are Aligning With Cinema In the Trump Era — SF International Film Festival 2017

With rising carbon emissions on the rise and an uncertain future for environmental reform, any major industry is open to scrutiny from environmental groups. While there is no commitment from studios to comply with these standards, hopefully these new guidelines will make it easier to do so.

Stay on top of the latest TV news! Sign up for our TV email newsletter here.