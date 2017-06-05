‘Professor Marston & The Wonder Women’ Teaser: Discover the Real Origin Story of Wonder Woman

Gal Gadot wouldn't be playing Wonder Women if it wasn't for Dr. William Moulton Marston. This is his story.

“Wonder Women” is currently basking in the glory of its $100.5 million debut weekend, proving it shouldn’t have taken 75 years for the superhero to make her first standalone trip to the big screen. While critics and audiences continue to embrace Patty Jenkins’ superhero movie, Annapurna Pictures are getting ready to introduce the real origin story of Wonder Woman in the upcoming drama “Professor Marston & The Wonder Women.”

From director Angela Robinson, “Professor Marston & The Wonder Women” tells the true story of Dr. William Moulton Marston, whose relationships with his wife Elizabeth and domestic partner Olive Byrne led to the creation of the iconic superhero in 1941. Luke Evans, Rebecca Hall and Bella Heathcoate are playing the three lead characters, while Frank L. Ridley, Connie Britton and Oliver Platt will take on supporting roles.

Robinson is the director of “D.E.B.S.” and “Herbie Fully Loaded.” She has spent much of the last several years directing television, with credits including “True Blood,” “Gigantic” and ABC”s short-lived “Charlie’s Angels” series. “Professor Marston” will be her first feature film in 12 years.

Annapurna doesn’t currently have a date set for the drama, although this first teaser could mean a 2017 release. Watch it below.

