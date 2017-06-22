Radiohead Combines Two Amazing Long Takes into One in ‘Man of War’ Music Video — Watch

Radiohead keeps the ambitious music videos coming with this clip for an unreleased track off "OK Computer."

Radiohead is celebrating a milestone this year as their groundbreaking 1997 album “OK Computer” turns 20 years old. To celebrate the anniversary, the band is releasing “OKNOTOK,” a deluxe reissue that includes three unreleased tracks. The group has debuted the music video for the second of these tracks, entitled “Man of War,” and it’s as ambitious and head-spinning as you should expect from Radiohead at this point in their career.

The clip is directed by Colin Read and features a paranoid man walking down the street being followed. Read shot the same long take twice at different points in the day and then edited them together to give off the surreal impression of one shot that switches between night and day but never breaks its long take effect.

Similar to “Birdman” and the opening of “La La Land,” neither take is a pure one shot, but the editing to mask the cuts has been done so effectively that the sensation of watching a one take remains. And let’s just say it’s thrilling to behold.

“Man of War” is the second unreleased track off “OKNOTOK” after “I Promise,” which received a music video from “All These Sleepless Night” director Michal Marczak earlier this month. Watch the new music video below.

