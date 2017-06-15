‘Rakka’: Sigourney Weaver Stars in Neill Blomkamp’s Short Alien Thriller — Watch

They're still not making that "Alien" sequel together, though.

Neill Blomkamp has premiered his new short film “Rakka,” described as “the story of broken humanity following the invasion of a technologically superior alien species.” It’s familiar territory for the filmmaker, who announced himself to the world with “District 9” and was briefly attached to an “Alien” sequel that never materialized.

READ MORE: Neill Blomkamp Reveals Why He’s Forming His Own Studio — and the Fate of His ‘Alien’ Sequel

He ended up working with Sigourney Weaver anyway, as the former Ellen Ripley stars in this new 20-minute sci-fi story. The project comes from Oats Studios, which Blomkamp recently launched as a means of debuting short films for free online — and potentially expanding them to feature length.

“At the end of making ‘Chappie,’ I wanted to try to figure out a different method for making films and expressing myself,” Blomkamp told the Verge about this new venture. “I felt that if I could sell smaller pieces directly to the audience, the sale of those small experimental pieces would keep this machine alive so that it became an ecosystem that was self-sufficient.”

READ MORE: Watch Neill Blomkamp’s Crazy Trailer for Alien Invasion Story ‘Volume 1’ From Oats Studios

Blomkamp most recently directed “Chappie,” which reunited him with frequent collaborator Sharlto Copley. Watch “Rakka” in its entirety below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.