‘Ray Donovan’ Season 5 Trailer Gives a First Taste of a Dangerous Susan Sarandon

The Oscar winner joins the cast as a legendary media mogul when the show returns in August.

The season five trailer for Showtime’s “Ray Donovan” is finally here, and it’s as thrilling as ever. The video, which can be seen below, teases new drama and betrayals, as well as some new faces.

This year, Oscar-winning and four-time Emmy-nominated actress Susan Sarandon (“Dead Man Walking”) joins for a season-long recurring role as legendary media mogul Samantha Winslow, who sets Ray against her own fixers in fear they may know too much. Additional Season 5 guest stars include Brian White (“Chicago Fire”), Adina Porter (“American Horror Story”), Lili Simmons (“Hawaii Five-0”), and more.

Liev Schreiber (“Spotlight”) will be returning in his two-time Emmy-nominated role, Ray Donovan, alongside Paula Malcomson (“The Hunger Games”) and Oscar-winning actor Jon Voight (“Coming Home”).

“Ray Donovan” is a captivating crime drama that follows an Irish-American, South Boston native as he commands the streets of Los Angeles. Employed by the powerful law firm Goldman & Drexler, representing the rich and famous, Donovan bribes, pays off, and threatens to ensure that his clients are happy. But the past has a way of catching up, and it looks like Season 5 is ready to set things in motion.

The series was created by Ann Biderman (“Southland”) and is produced by Allen Coulter (“The Sopranos”).

“Ray Donovan” is set to premiere on Sunday, Aug. 6 at 9 p.m. on Showtime.

