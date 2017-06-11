Richard Hammond Posts Video Update After ‘Grand Tour’ Crash, Jokes About His ‘Swiss Army Knee’

Hammond is alive and well after being involved in what his co-host described as "the biggest crash I've ever seen and the most frightening."

Richard Hammond is alive and well after being involved in what his “The Grand Tour” co-host Jeremy Clarkson described as “the biggest crash I’ve ever seen and the most frightening.” Hammond was filming in Switzerland when he lost control of his car and crashed in the mountainous St. Gallen area yesterday, resulting in his vehicle being engulfed in flames and Hammond being airlifted to a hospital to ensure he was okay.

Hammond released a video update earlier today, thanking the medical professionals who helped him, apologizing for frightening his family and joking about his “Swiss Army knee.” According to the original statement released by “The Grand Tour” on social media yesterday, Hammond was driving a Rimac Concept One and “very fortunately suffered no serious injury. Richard was conscious and talking, and climbed out of the car before the vehicle burst into flames.”

The cause of the crash is not yet known. “The Grand Tour” premiered on Amazon last year as a sort of spiritual successor to “Top Gear,” which Hammond likewise co-hosted alongside Clarkson and James May.

Video from @richardhammond direct from his hospital bed: https://t.co/lAHxpFnQTP — The Grand Tour (@thegrandtour) June 11, 2017

