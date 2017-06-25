‘Rick and Morty’ Season 3 Is Coming, Dan Harmon Assures Impatient Fans — and No, He and Justin Roiland Aren’t Fighting

We still don't know when, though.

If you’re wondering whether “Rick and Morty” will return for a full third season, the answer is yes. If you’re wondering why it’s taking so long, Dan Harmon would like to assure you that “the truth in this case is so very boring” and that “the reason Season 3 took long is because it took long to write, because it was Season 3 of a show that we were scared to make worse than Season 2 or Season 1.”

That’s just part of an exhaustive Twitter thread Harmon launched about the acclaimed cartoon he co-created with Justin Roiland, which originally premiered in late 2013. The sophomore season followed in early 2015, and as a surprise Adult Swim aired the season-three premiere on April Fool’s Day. It’s been radio silence since then, and rumors have of course swirled about to fill that particular void.

Harmon would like to stress that “if you do know of me at all, you know that if Justin and I had ever fought, not only wouldn’t we be able to keep it secret … We’d be all too eager to share it with you.” 13 more episodes are scheduled to air as part of the new season of “Rick and Morty,” which has yet to receive an official premiere date. Find the first of 20-something(!) tweets below.

A hungover thread where I address Rick and Morty devotees because I feel bad for any fan worrying about any show-threatening issue: — Dan Harmon (@danharmon) June 24, 2017

