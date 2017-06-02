Rick Moranis and Dave Thomas Will Bring Back The McKenzie Brothers For One Night Only

Moranis and Thomas will be joined by Canadian comedy greats Martin Short, Dan Aykroyd, Catherine O'Hara, and Eugene Levy for a benefit concert in July.

It’s not “Ghostbusters 3: Honey I Turned Into Kate McKinnon,” but Rick Moranis is returning to performing for one very special night to help out his friend Dave Thomas. Moranis and Thomas will reprise their roles as Bob and Doug McKenzie, two hick Canadian brothers the duo played on SCTV, “Saturday Night Live,” and in the movie “Strange Brew.” The McKenzie brothers will re-unite for a special benefit show on July 18th in Toronto.

A gaggle of Canadian comedy legends from the Second City Toronto crowd are turning up. Martin Short will host, and is set to appear as Jiminy Glick. Also on the bill are Dan Aykroyd, Catherine O’Hara, Eugene Levy, and Joe Flaherty, along “Kids in the Hall” alum Scott Thompson. Former bandleader for Dave Letterman’s “The Late Show,” Paul Shaffer, will also appear.

Moranis was one of the biggest comedy stars of the ’80s and ’90s, with iconic roles in “Ghostbusters,” “Spaceballs,” and leading the “Honey I Shrunk the Kids” franchise. He stepped away from acting in 1997 in order to focus on his family, returning for the very occasional voiceover or writing gig.

The gang is showing up to raise money to benefit Thomas’ nephew, Jake Thomas, who recently suffered a spinal cord injury that paralyzed him from the waist down. Though a somber reason for a reunion, hopefully the family can enjoy a night of laughter. And with this roster, there are sure to be many.

