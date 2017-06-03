Roman Polanski Calls the Court System ‘Dishonest’ in Latest Filing

He stops just short of declaring the whole system out of order.

Roman Polanski is still angry at the United States justice system. After comparing the courts to Nazis, the Oscar-winning filmmaker and his lawyer Harland Braun are seeking to have the 2010 testimony of a former district attorney unsealed and given to Interpol. In the process, they made sure to call the court in question “dishonest.”

“Roman Polanski, a dual citizen of France and Poland, who has litigated with Jackie Lacey in the courts of three countries, should not be subject to a worldwide arrest warrant based on a conviction for which he has already served three times the sentence promised to him by the dishonest Los Angeles Court,” reads paperwork obtained by Deadline.

Polanski pled guilty to statutory rape 40 years ago. After serving 42 days in prison, he was about to accept a plea bargain that would entail no further time behind bars; he fled to Paris upon learning that the judge planned to reject the agreement and has not returned to the United States since — including when he won an Academy Award for directing “The Pianist” in 2003.

“Hopefully the sordid history of this case, the litigation in three countries, the game playing by Jackie Lacey in refusing to even state her position on possible custody time, and the refusal of the court to represent to Mr. Polanski that it will follow the law, will result in the Interpol Commission finding that Mr. Polanski has already served his lawful sentence and that the Los Angeles Superior Court’s decisions are unworthy of international recognition,” continues Braun, who’s apparently into run-on sentences. Read more legalese at Deadline.

