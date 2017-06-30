‘Room 104′ Trailer: Duplass Brothers’ HBO Series Looks Like the Weirdest Thing They’ve Ever Done

The Duplass Brothers return to HBO after the cancellation of "Togetherness" with an amazingly weird new anthology series.

It’s been well over a year since the Duplass Brothers’ beloved HBO comedy-drama “Togetherness” signed off for good, but if you’re still in mourning (we don’t blame you) the indie duo may have just the perfect pick-me-up.

“Room 104,” the new anthology series from Mark and Jay Duplass, premieres on HBO July 28, and the official trailer has arrived, promising this will surely go down as the weirdest and craziest thing the Duplass’ have ever done. And that’s saying something given how bizarre their films like “Cyrus” and “Jeff Who Lives At Home” have been.

READ MORE: ‘Room 104’ Premiere: Mark Duplass Stuns ATX with Genre-Bending HBO Anthology Series

Starring the likes of Nat Wolff, Melanie Diaz, Philip Baker Hall, Amy Landecker, James Van Der Beek and many more, “Room 104” tells 12 different stories across its 12 episodes. The catch is that each story is set in the same hotel room, but it appears each episode will be radically different as the Duplass’ try out different tones, genres and filmmaking styles.

Check out the amazing weirdness in store by watching the official trailer below.

Stay on top of the latest TV news! Sign up for our TV email newsletter here.