‘Rory Scovel Tries Stand-Up for the First Time’ and He’s Making Jack White Uncomfortable — Watch the Trailer

The trailer from Netflix's latest original stand-up special has Scovel taking some comedy notes from unlikely sources.

Rory Scovel is having a pretty great summer, but if the trailer for his upcoming Netflix stand-up special is any indication, there’s at least one person that he’s yet to win over: Jack White.

After being a valuable member of the ensemble on the truTV series “Those Who Can’t” — where he plays the overmatched Principal Quinn — and with a supporting part in the upcoming Amy Poehler/Will Ferrell movie “The House,” Scovel is set to make his first foray into the wide world of comedy originals.

READ MORE: Summer TV Preview: 16 Reality and Limited-Run Shows That Deserve Attention (Even the Weird Ones)

This first look at “Rory Scovel Tries Stand-Up for the First Time,” debuting next week on Netflix, showcases Scovel’s loose stage energy and hints at some the special’s non-stand-up elements. The aforementioned White, former lead singer and guitarist for The White Stripes, also tosses in his part in a couch bit for good measure. (Members Only jackets around the world will rejoice as one of their own gets a chance to join in the fun, too.)

“Rory Scovel Tries Stand-Up for the First Time” the latest in Netflix’s weekly 2017 comedy push, which so far this year has drawn in hours from Sarah Silverman, Louis CK, Dave Chappelle and specials from a bevy of other comedians. This week also sees the release of Nick Kroll and John Mulaney’s “Oh, Hello on Broadway.”

Watch the full trailer for the new special (complete with an attempt at amateur acoustics lesson) below:

“Rory Scovel Tries Stand-Up for the First Time” premieres via Netflix on Tuesday, June 20.

