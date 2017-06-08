‘Rough Night’: Filmmaker Lucia Aniello Breaks Into the Male-Dominated R-Rated Comedy — Watch

The new film is the first big-studio R-rated comedy to be directed by a woman in nearly 20 years.

Lucia Aniello’s feature directorial debut, the raucous and raunchy “Rough Night,” should please both fans of her work on “Broad City” and audiences looking for a hilarious female-led comedy this summer. Written alongside her partner and frequent collaborator, Paul W. Downs (who also co-stars in the film), the feature follows a star-packed cast that includes Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon, Zoë Kravitz, Jillian Bell, and Ilana Glazer as a group of long-time pals looking for a good time and coming up against some major unexpected issues.

They kill a guy, basically. The comedy centers on five friends — including four former college besties — who reunite to throw the ultimate bachelorette party for one of their own. What starts off as a mostly good-natured — albeit slightly drug-fueled — party weekend devolves into total madness when they accidentally off a stripper in their swanky Miami condo. Hi jinks, further crime, and further bad decisions ensue.

If the film sounds wild, it is, and it’s also uniquely boundary-busting, as it’s the first big-studio R-rated comedy to be directed by a woman in nearly 20 years.

In the film’s official press notes, Aniello explained why she thinks bringing a female perspective to this story was so essential. “I think it’s obvious that there’s been a dearth of stories told from the perspective of women, especially in the comedy world,” said the filmmaker. “Nothing against the R-rated comedies directed by men – but it does feel like the authenticity of a woman’s point of view can only make the female characters feel that much more authentic.”

Aniello isn’t the only one who feels that way, and in our exclusive featurette, her cast and crew sound off about her sense of humor, her filmmaking abilities, and why she was the exact right woman for the job.

Check out our exclusive featurette about Aniello and the charms of her R-rated comedy below.

The cast also includes Demi Moore, Ty Burrell, Dean Winters, and Colton Haynes. “Rough Night” opens in theaters June 16.

