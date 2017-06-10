Samantha Geimer Asks Court to End Roman Polanski’s Trial ‘as an Act of Mercy to Myself and My Family’

The trial first began in 1979.

Nearly 40 years after Roman Polanski’s rape trial began, his victim is asking a court to end the ongoing case. “I would implore you to finally bring this to a close as an act of mercy to myself and my family,” Samantha Geimer said to L.A. Superior Court Judge Scott Gordon yesterday, according to Variety. “We are human beings, not wins and losses.”

Geimer, who was 13 at the time, has lived with the unresolved proceedings for decades, as Polanski fled the country in 1979 and has never returned. “He got arrested. I knew he was sorry the next day,” she said after the hearing. “I was sure he instantly regretted what he had done and wished it hadn’t happened. It just wasn’t as traumatic for me as everyone would like to believe it was. I was a young sexually active teenager and it was a scary thing, but it was not an uncommon thing. I understood much worse things happened to people. So, I was just not as traumatized as everybody thinks I should have been.”

“I was almost 14,” she added. “I wasn’t 10.”

“I was there. I am fine. I don’t think that I should be forced to lay my feelings bare and have a pity party for myself just for people’s entertainment, and I’m not going to do it. I am fine.”

Polanski’s trial is ongoing, despite the fact that he remains in Europe, and he has lately criticized the court for its handling of the case. Gordon told Geiner that “closure is something you deserve. There is a person who holds the key to that closure very clearly. Mr. Polanski’s made the decisions he’s made.”

