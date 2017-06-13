Sandra Oh Joins BBC America Series From ‘Fleabag’ Creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge

"Killing Eve" will be executive produced by "Fleabag's" Waller-Bridge, who will also serve as showrunner.

Two years after leaving ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy,” Sandra Oh is taking another series regular job, this time on the forthcoming BBC America drama-thriller “Killing Eve,” THR reports. “Fleabag” creator and actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the project, which centers on a psychopathic assassin and the woman tracking her down. The eight-episode series will premiere in 2018.

Oh will play the role of Eve, a security services agent who’s bored with her desk job and wants to be a spy. The assassin role of Villanelle has yet to be cast. Executive produced by London-based Sid Gentle Films’ Sally Woodward Gentle and Lee Morris, the series is based on a group of novellas written by Luke Jennings.

“I am quivering with excitement about working with Sandra!” Waller-Bridge said in an interview with THR. “I have been a huge fan of hers forever and am pinching myself that she is playing our Eve. She is going to be so badass in this role.”

“Phoebe’s vision is absolutely original, and Sandra is utterly perfect casting we think for this key role,” added BBC America president Sarah Barnett.

Oh recently starred in Onur Tukel’s comedy-drama “Catfight,” which premiered at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival. Her other feature credits include “Sideways,” “Under the Tuscan Sun,” and “The Princess Diaries.”

