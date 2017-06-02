Life After Cannes: Here’s What We Expect to Happen to These 2017 Movie Gems — IndieWire’s Movie Podcast (Screen Talk Episode 151)

We debate the commercial and awards season prospects for Cannes 2017 highlights. Plus: Our thoughts on "Wonder Woman."

If you work in the film industry, the Cannes Film Festival can seem like a black hole that consumes all media attention for 10 days in May before receding into the past. However, much of the world has yet to discover the highlights from this year’s lineup — and some will fare better than others. In this week’s episode of Screen Talk, Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson talk about the surprises from last Sunday’s Palme d’Or ceremony and what they mean for the commercial and awards season challenges ahead. Then, they turn their attention this week’s biggest new release, “Wonder Women,” and whether it delivers on massive expectations.

