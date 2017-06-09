Tom Cruise Could Learn a Few Things From Sam Elliott — IndieWire’s Movie Podcast (Screen Talk Episode 152)

Plus: We take a look at early awards buzz for "Wonder Woman."

This is not the best moment in Tom Cruise’s career. The 54-year-old actor is at the center of the much-maligned reboot of “The Mummy,” an ill-advised attempt by Universal to kickstart its Dark Universe franchise, and many of his upcoming credits — from another “Mission Impossible” movie to a “Top Gun” sequel — suggest he’s either stuck in a loop or drawn to projects beneath his abilities. What did he go wrong?

We have some ideas, and they start with Sam Elliott. The actor’s tender performance is at the center of “The Hero,” which opens this week. While Elliott’s much further along in his career, his filmography demonstrates his ability to remain active as he continues to develop his career through multiple eras. Cruise (and other movie stars struggling to remain relevant) could learn a few things from Elliott’s career path.

That’s one focus of this week’s Screen Talk, in which Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson also discuss the surprise Oscar season prospects for “Wonder Woman” and the struggle for “Okja” to be seen in theaters.



