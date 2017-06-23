How Controversies Can Hurt Movies Before They’re Released — IndieWire’s Movie Podcast (Screen Talk Episode 154)

How much does backlash matter?

It’s been a big week for controversies. Directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller were fired from their gigs on the set of the new Han Solo movie, leading to questions about whether the new film — now being directed by Ron Howard — will satisfy audiences. Meanwhile, Sofia Coppola’s “The Beguiled” was criticized for ignoring issues of race in a movie set during the Civil War. Just how much can this sort of backlash hurt a new movie in the marketplace?

That’s the starting point for this week’s Screen Talk, in which Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson also talk about the challenges facing a new documentary and why “The Big Sick” could be an Oscar season player.

Listen to the full episode above.

