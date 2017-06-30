Why The Academy’s Diversity Push Is Working — IndieWire’s Movie Podcast (Screen Talk Episode 155)

Plus: The two new releases you need to see this weekend.

This week, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences once again beefed up its membership, adding a record 774 new members, and the list provided another example of the organization’s attempt to diversify its ranks. The reaction has been mixed. Some pundits criticized the choices for “lowering the bar for entry” while others praised the list.

One thing is certain: The Academy is successfully addressing concerns about its diversity issues. But will that actually impact the films nominated for the Oscars? That’s a harder question to assess — and the starting point for this week’s episode of Screen Talk, as Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson dig through the list of new members to explore the bigger picture. They also discuss two new releases, “Baby Driver” and “The Little Hours,” to make the case for why you should see both films this weekend.

