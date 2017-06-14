Selena Gomez Debuts ‘Bad Liar’ Music Video From Director Jesse Peretz

Peretz's TV directing credits include "Girls" and "Orange Is the New Black."

After teasing fans on social media with a series of clues about her latest music video-short film-mystery project, Selena Gomez has unveiled “Bad Liar,” the poster for which she shared three times on Instagram on Monday, June 12. The poster reads “a film by Jesse Peretz,” though the “film” is a music video in which Gomez plays three separate characters. (She previously released a different “Bad Liar” music video exclusively on Spotify).

A co-executive producer on HBO’s “Girls” and director of 18 episodes of the show, Peretz has also directed episodes of Netflix’s “Orange Is the New Black,” “Nurse Jackie” and “New Girl,” among other show. A feature film director with credits including Paul Rudd’s “Our Idiot Brother” and “The Ex,” starring Zach Braff and Amanda Peet, Peretz is currently prepping “Juliet, Naked,” a comedy based on the novel of the same name by Nick Hornby. He’s a good fit for Gomez, having started his directing career working on The Foo Fighters’ music videos for “Big Me” and “Learn to Fly.”

Gomez has been increasingly making time for feature films since starring in Harmony Korine’s “Spring Breakers” in 2012. Last year, she appeared in James Franco’s 1930’s drama “In Dubious Battle,” the comedy “Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising,” and the dramedy “The Fundamentals of Caring,” co-starring Rudd.

To watch, “Bad Liar,” check out the video below.



