‘Sense8′ Cancelled: Netflix Ends The Wachowskis’ Progressive Sci-Fi Drama After Two Seasons

The news marks the second major cancellation in as many weeks from the streaming giant.

Netflix is cutting ties with another young original program. After putting the axe to “The Get Down” last week, the streaming giant cancelled “Sense8” early Thursday afternoon.

The news comes just one day after Netflix founder and CEO Reed Hastings went on CNBC and said the service should be cancelling more shows.

“Our hit ratio is way too high right now,” Hastings said. “So, we’ve canceled very few shows […] I’m always pushing the content team: We have to take more risk; you have to try more crazy things. Because we should have a higher cancel rate overall.”

Cindy Holland, Netflix’s VP of Original Content, released the following statement on Thursday regarding the cancellation:

After 23 episodes, 16 cities, and 13 countries, the story of the ‘Sense8’ cluster is coming to an end. It is everything we and the fans dreamed it would be: bold emotional, stunning, kick ass, and outright unforgettable. Never as there been a more truly global show with an equally diverse and international cast and crew, which is only mirrored by the connected community of deeply passionate fans all around the world. We thank Lana, Lilly, Joe, and Grant for their vision, and the entire cast and crew for their craftsmanship and commitment.

“Sense8” earned mostly positive reviews for both seasons, with a slight uptick in acclaim for Season 2. IndieWire TV Editor Liz Shannon Miller gave the follow-up year a B+ in her review and said, “‘Sense8’ may have had a slow start in Season 1, but Season 2 is a hell of a ride. Hold on tight.”

Because of the series’ originality as well as its diverse cast and progressive storylines — including a scene filmed during the largest gay pride celebration in the world — “Sense8” earned a passionate following as well as accolades from the GLAAD Media Awards and the Gay and Lesbian Entertainment Critics Association, among others.

