‘Sense8’ Lives! Netflix and Lana Wachowski Announce 2-Hour Series Finale

Fans will get an ending for the series after all.

Well “Sense8” fans, Netflix listened. They listened to your petitions, and maybe they even listened to at least one humble article about why ending the series after Season 2 wasn’t a great idea.

Via a letter posted on Twitter by the official “Sense8” account, creator Lana Wachowski announced Netflix had agreed to greenlight a new two-hour special that will wrap up the “Sense8” story in 2018.

This is huge news, given the storylines left unresolved. Until today, it seemed likely that current fans as well as future Netflix subscribers who might discover the show would be left with an unsatisfying cliffhanger as the final moments of “Sense8.”

It’s something Wachowski fully attributes to the power of the show’s fandom. “By myself, there was nothing I could do,” Wachowski writes in the letter. “But just as the characters in our show discover that they are not alone, I too have learned that I am not just a me. I am also a we.”

The tale of eight strangers (played by Toby Onwumere, Tina Desai, Miguel Angel Silvestre, Jamie Clayton, Tuppence Middleton, Doona Bae, Brian J. Smith and Max Riemelt) connected by a psychic link that changes their lives forever wasn’t necessarily for everyone. But the intriguing mystery, high-stakes action, beautiful cinematography, and unprecedented commitment to diversity across all spectrums made it a fan favorite.

Wachowski did note that Netflix was amongst the show’s fans: “Believe me, they love the show as much as we do, but the numbers have always been challenging,” Wachowski wrote, and that the streaming giant was able to reverse its decision on this is a testament to its devotion. So read Wachowski’s full letter below, and look forward to 2018 to find out what happened to Wolfgang, if Riley and Will will work out, and if there will be time to squeeze in one last orgy.

Death doesn’t let you say goodbye. 2 hour finale episode in the works. Tell your cluster. pic.twitter.com/GHZgGuHwS0 — Sense8 (@sense8) June 29, 2017

