Seth Rogen Gets ‘Inception’-ed, Carrie Coon Loves the Public Theater — The Week in Showrunner Tweets

Plus, more than one TV producer was just blown away by "The Handmaid's Tale."

One fascinating aspect of today’s media landscape is that many creators and executive producers enjoy using Twitter to engage with their audiences, share behind-the-scenes information about their shows, chat about politics, and otherwise communicate about what matters to them. So, each week, we’ll compile some of our favorite exchanges representing the wide variety of discourse seen on social media.

This week: Bryan Fuller watches “Twin Peaks,” and showrunners love “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

We Would Watch The Crap Out of This

Think big, Hollywood, and listen to Shonda Rhimes’ casting suggestion here.

Obvious: only actor who could play Comey and do him justice?

"Lordy, I hope there are tapes," says Denzel Washington. Bam. Academy Award. — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) June 10, 2017

Bryan Fuller Is Catching Up on TV

One of these lists wouldn’t be complete without the “American Gods” co-showrunner’s all-caps updates (with some Photoshop work that echoes his unique sensibility).

THE TWO HOUR PREMIERE OF #TwinPeaks IS EVERYTHING I NEEDED IT TO BE pic.twitter.com/410T34ihDE — Bryan Fuller (@BryanFuller) June 10, 2017

Quality Trivia Question

If you’re stumped by the following question from an episode of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?”, take comfort in this: There is more than one plausible answer.

My friend @JalapenoFilms just texted this to me from the tire shop. Thanks to #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire! And does anyone know the answer? xo pic.twitter.com/iUbGssHLIY — Ava DuVernay (@ava) June 9, 2017

Remembering Adam West

Co-workers like Seth MacFarlane and fans like “Mystery Science Theater 3000” host/producer Jonah Ray shared fond memories.

RIP LOOKWELL https://t.co/OBTtYIIaDf — Jonah Ray Rodrigues (@jonahray) June 10, 2017

The “Inception” Version of Celebrity Photos

“Preacher” executive producer Seth Rogen has a weird backstory with one of his fans.

A saga in four parts: pic.twitter.com/a7wnlO4zZU — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) June 10, 2017

Some Quality Writing Advice

As flagged by “Once Upon a Time” producer Jane Espenson:

Just like writing, pitching takes practice. Even if exec passes, use the 5 min to talk about the industry! Pick their brains! #scriptchat — Jeanne V Bowerman (@jeannevb) June 12, 2017

Very smart. Ask what's selling, what they're actively seeking, what they're hearing a lot of, etc. https://t.co/jyQcej4trV — Jane Espenson (@JaneEspenson) June 12, 2017

Let’s Support Important Theater

“Fargo”/”The Leftovers” star Carrie Coon thinks you should…

…and former “House of Cards” showrunner Beau Willimon couldn’t agree more with her.

Thank you Carrie for supporting @PublicTheaterNY. And also for your extraordinary talent on stage & screen :)#PublicTheater #JuliusCaesar https://t.co/cl8JARuOhd — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) June 12, 2017

The Tonys Came For Julie Klausner

The creator of “Difficult People” has a complicated opinion of Kevin Spacey, especially when it comes to how he publicly engages with his sexuality. Which means that when Spacey hosted the Tony Awards this year, Klausner had a lot to deal with.

I will never recover from the Spaceys — Julie Klausner (@julieklausner) June 12, 2017

I've been thinking about you all show. — Lauren (@laurensariah) June 12, 2017

I felt all of your thoughts and prayers. Thank u. Now please respect my family's privacy at this time https://t.co/RWyYBxwnPH — Julie Klausner (@julieklausner) June 12, 2017

We Have All Been Here

The showrunner of Netflix’s charming (and way too overlooked — check it out) sitcom “One Day At A Time” faced a Twitter dilemma that is all too relatable.

This is my 4000th tweet & I want to make it something really good. Funny yet touching. Thought-provoking yet timeless that will stand the te — Gloria C Kellett (@everythingloria) June 12, 2017

Borrowing Plays From the Trump Administration

“The Good Place” writer Joe Mande knows how to work his boss Michael Schur, just right.

@KenTremendous Thank you for the opportunity and the blessing to serve your agenda. — joe mande (@JoeMande) June 12, 2017

This Week in “David Simon Has No Patience For Idiots”…

The creator of “The Wire” at least offers some constructive advice for those who fling invective at him.

Jesus Christ. Even if you can't get laid, at least have a bowling night. https://t.co/OwZ9aqlp2N — David Simon (@AoDespair) June 13, 2017

It Really Does…

And that’s not a bad thing.

Yes, Yes, Yes

There was a fair amount of great commentary on the finale of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” but here are our two favorite notes:

Fab finale. And now a moment of total earnestness I am honored to be on the same network as this show. May the Lord open…your Hulu account https://t.co/MJZImIKnMW — Julie Klausner (@julieklausner) June 14, 2017

"Sorry Aunt Lydia" is the new "I am Spartacus!" #HandmaidsTale — marti noxon (@martinoxon) June 15, 2017

And Finally, A Moment of Triumph for “BoJack Horseman”

Well deserved, creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg. Well deserved.

Tremendously honored to have won this for an episode in which one of the few lines of dialogue is "Also the French smell and I hate them." https://t.co/mO3VRQBVGR — Raphael Bob-Waksberg (@RaphaelBW) June 17, 2017

