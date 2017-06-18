Seth Rogen Gets ‘Inception’-ed, Carrie Coon Loves the Public Theater — The Week in Showrunner Tweets

One fascinating aspect of today’s media landscape is that many creators and executive producers enjoy using Twitter to engage with their audiences, share behind-the-scenes information about their shows, chat about politics, and otherwise communicate about what matters to them. So, each week, we’ll compile some of our favorite exchanges representing the wide variety of discourse seen on social media.
LAST WEEK’S TWEETS: Who ‘Mr. Robot’ Is Really Attacking, And R.I.P. ‘The Get Down’
This week: Bryan Fuller watches “Twin Peaks,” and showrunners love “The Handmaid’s Tale.”
We Would Watch The Crap Out of This
Think big, Hollywood, and listen to Shonda Rhimes’ casting suggestion here.
Bryan Fuller Is Catching Up on TV
One of these lists wouldn’t be complete without the “American Gods” co-showrunner’s all-caps updates (with some Photoshop work that echoes his unique sensibility).
Quality Trivia Question
If you’re stumped by the following question from an episode of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?”, take comfort in this: There is more than one plausible answer.
Remembering Adam West
Co-workers like Seth MacFarlane and fans like “Mystery Science Theater 3000” host/producer Jonah Ray shared fond memories.
The “Inception” Version of Celebrity Photos
“Preacher” executive producer Seth Rogen has a weird backstory with one of his fans.
Some Quality Writing Advice
As flagged by “Once Upon a Time” producer Jane Espenson:
Let’s Support Important Theater
“Fargo”/”The Leftovers” star Carrie Coon thinks you should…
…and former “House of Cards” showrunner Beau Willimon couldn’t agree more with her.
The Tonys Came For Julie Klausner
The creator of “Difficult People” has a complicated opinion of Kevin Spacey, especially when it comes to how he publicly engages with his sexuality. Which means that when Spacey hosted the Tony Awards this year, Klausner had a lot to deal with.
We Have All Been Here
The showrunner of Netflix’s charming (and way too overlooked — check it out) sitcom “One Day At A Time” faced a Twitter dilemma that is all too relatable.
Borrowing Plays From the Trump Administration
“The Good Place” writer Joe Mande knows how to work his boss Michael Schur, just right.
This Week in “David Simon Has No Patience For Idiots”…
The creator of “The Wire” at least offers some constructive advice for those who fling invective at him.
It Really Does…
And that’s not a bad thing.
Yes, Yes, Yes
There was a fair amount of great commentary on the finale of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” but here are our two favorite notes:
And Finally, A Moment of Triumph for “BoJack Horseman”
Well deserved, creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg. Well deserved.
Stay on top of the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our film and TV email newsletter here.