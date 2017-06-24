Seth Rogen Wants to Party with Donald Trump Jr., Judd Apatow vs. Bill Cosby — The Week in Showrunner Tweets

Plus, Mindy Kaling's greatest desire is just one trip to Disneyland away.

One fascinating aspect of today’s media landscape is that many creators and executive producers enjoy using Twitter to engage with their audiences, share behind-the-scenes information about their shows, chat about politics, and otherwise communicate about what matters to them. So, each week, we’ll compile some of our favorite exchanges representing the wide variety of discourse seen on social media.

This week: Judd Apatow has no patience for (alleged) rapists, and Seth Rogen and Stephen Colbert slide into Donald Trump Jr.’s DMs.

Okay, This Is Pretty Funny

As retweeted by “Hannibal”/”American Gods” showrunner (and user of ALL CAPS) Bryan Fuller:

It’s really the photo that sells it.

Also, gotta love this behind-the-scenes snapshot from the set of “American Gods”:

BRYAN FULLER’S ALL-CAPS ARE CONTAGIOUS! WE FEEL YOU, JUSTIN.

I love talking to my cats as if they're somehow both human children and capable of deciphering obscure cultural cues. — Justin Simien (@JSim07) June 18, 2017

Okay, got that out of our system. Meanwhile, this is just too real. (More cat-related storylines in “Dear White People,” please.)

Mindy Kaling’s Wish Has Already Come True

Just saw #BeautyandtheBeast & loved it. @Disney pls create a restaurant where I'm served French food by Lumiere, Mrs. Potts etc? Will pay $$ — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) June 18, 2017

Guess what, Mindy? Disney is on top of that. Well, sorta. There’s The Red Rose Taverne in Disneyland and Be Our Guest Restaurant in Disney World. It’s not strictly French, but the grey stuff is delicious.

This Is Concerning

We’re really looking forward to the upcoming TNT adaptation of “Snowpiercer,” and yet showrunner Josh Friedman keeps finding new ways to worry us.

Sometimes I flip through my Snowpiercer script and think: "Fuck. It's just not cruel enough." — josh friedman (@Josh_Friedman) June 22, 2017

This Is Just Too Sweet

A recent issue of the Marvel comic book “The Unstoppable Wasp” included this sweet Easter Egg for Ava DuVernay:

Catching up on @jrome58 & @e_charretier's #UnstoppableWasp and this nugget about @ava's A Wrinkle in Time made me laugh. I feel you, Shay! pic.twitter.com/CbAPST5ylz — Shannon McCarthy (@ShaMac13) June 18, 2017

Gosh, this is so cool. Thank you, ladies! https://t.co/5ZP9ukM4k5 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) June 19, 2017

It Takes a Lot of Writers to Make Five Different Superhero Shows

Don’t believe us? Check out the following photo retweeted by Greg Berlanti…

Actually, that’s fewer writers than we might have expected.

Judd Apatow Is Not Having It

Whilst retweeting praise for “The Big Sick” this week, Apatow also spent some time reminding us just what kind of person Bill Cosby is.

If Cosby's defense is true he is admitting to cheating hundreds of times on his wife with the use of quaaludes. That's what he admits. https://t.co/gFthKCfOKa — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) June 17, 2017

I think Cosby will be tried again for a simple reason– after he knocks you unconscious he rapes you then threatens you and sues you. https://t.co/980x3rEcH8 — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) June 19, 2017

In a way very similar to Trump, the Cosby's live in a bizarre, self centered reality of their own creation-accountable to no one. https://t.co/LCGSBb6I5M — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) June 17, 2017

Prosecutor vows to launch new sexual-assault case against Bill Cosby following mistrial -GOOD! HE IS DANGEROUS! https://t.co/poc4oUClOn — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) June 17, 2017

He admitted what he did. Cosby denies it. Even though he admitted giving women quaaludes .Why don't you believe 50 women? https://t.co/JNH7HRalf7 — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) June 18, 2017

Cosby is pure evil. He will face his maker. And his maker will know the truth. https://t.co/2Tyhn5P4sB — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) June 22, 2017

I hope he does. I hope Bill Cosby talks and talks and talks so the world can see how evil he truly is. https://t.co/LDdjPvlDRu — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) June 23, 2017

David Simon Is Struggling With the Passage of Time

Celebrate the 15th anniversary of The Wire. Stream every season, every episode on HBO NOW. Watch FREE for 1 month. https://t.co/6Zrj9YZSF4 — HBO (@HBO) June 14, 2017

Whoa. Really? Fifteen years down the tubes. https://t.co/9y7MgDHY2K — David Simon (@AoDespair) June 20, 2017

Hey Donald Trump Jr., Seth Rogen and Stephen Colbert Just Want to Hang

You should check your DMs, sir, as they’ve got a pretty fun offer for you.

“Mr. Robot” Loves His Mrs. Robot

Sam Esmail, creator of the Emmy-nominated drama, expressed his pride in wife Emmy Rossum by adorably retweeting the below. Congrats, Emmy — that all sounds rad.

Watch the episode of #AnimalKingdom I directed tonight on TNT. I shot my first big stunt ever, used drones and other awesome sauce. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) June 20, 2017

And Finally, This Is Hypnotic

“The Handmaid’s Tale” showrunner Bruce Miller introduced us to maybe the coolest thing we’ve seen in a long time — pancake art.