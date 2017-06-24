Seth Rogen Wants to Party with Donald Trump Jr., Judd Apatow vs. Bill Cosby — The Week in Showrunner Tweets

One fascinating aspect of today’s media landscape is that many creators and executive producers enjoy using Twitter to engage with their audiences, share behind-the-scenes information about their shows, chat about politics, and otherwise communicate about what matters to them. So, each week, we’ll compile some of our favorite exchanges representing the wide variety of discourse seen on social media.
LAST WEEK’S TWEETS: Seth Rogen Gets ‘Inception’-ed, Carrie Coon Loves the Public Theater
This week: Judd Apatow has no patience for (alleged) rapists, and Seth Rogen and Stephen Colbert slide into Donald Trump Jr.’s DMs.
Okay, This Is Pretty Funny
As retweeted by “Hannibal”/”American Gods” showrunner (and user of ALL CAPS) Bryan Fuller:
It’s really the photo that sells it.
Also, gotta love this behind-the-scenes snapshot from the set of “American Gods”:
BRYAN FULLER’S ALL-CAPS ARE CONTAGIOUS! WE FEEL YOU, JUSTIN.
Okay, got that out of our system. Meanwhile, this is just too real. (More cat-related storylines in “Dear White People,” please.)
Mindy Kaling’s Wish Has Already Come True
Guess what, Mindy? Disney is on top of that. Well, sorta. There’s The Red Rose Taverne in Disneyland and Be Our Guest Restaurant in Disney World. It’s not strictly French, but the grey stuff is delicious.
This Is Concerning
We’re really looking forward to the upcoming TNT adaptation of “Snowpiercer,” and yet showrunner Josh Friedman keeps finding new ways to worry us.
This Is Just Too Sweet
A recent issue of the Marvel comic book “The Unstoppable Wasp” included this sweet Easter Egg for Ava DuVernay:
It Takes a Lot of Writers to Make Five Different Superhero Shows
Don’t believe us? Check out the following photo retweeted by Greg Berlanti…
Actually, that’s fewer writers than we might have expected.
Judd Apatow Is Not Having It
Whilst retweeting praise for “The Big Sick” this week, Apatow also spent some time reminding us just what kind of person Bill Cosby is.
David Simon Is Struggling With the Passage of Time
Hey Donald Trump Jr., Seth Rogen and Stephen Colbert Just Want to Hang
You should check your DMs, sir, as they’ve got a pretty fun offer for you.
“Mr. Robot” Loves His Mrs. Robot
Sam Esmail, creator of the Emmy-nominated drama, expressed his pride in wife Emmy Rossum by adorably retweeting the below. Congrats, Emmy — that all sounds rad.
And Finally, This Is Hypnotic
“The Handmaid’s Tale” showrunner Bruce Miller introduced us to maybe the coolest thing we’ve seen in a long time — pancake art.