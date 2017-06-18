Rob Schneider Blocking Seth Rogen on Twitter Is Pretty Funny, but Not as Funny as These Responses to the Drama

I guess he didn't like "Sausage Party."

In hindsight, was probably a bad idea. When Donald Trump isn’t lying about his poll numbers and film critics aren’t arguing about movies they’ve yet to see, pettiness is still afoot — like, for instance, Rob Schneider blocking Seth Rogen. The move apparently came as a surprise to Rogen, who tweeted a screenshot of Schneider’s blocked profile along with the exclamation, “What the fuck?!”

To be sure, there are many valid reasons to block someone on Twitter. Harassment runs rampant on the egg-filled social-media platform, which frequently (and justifiably) takes heat for how slow to act it is on such matters. But if the star of “Knocked Up” and “Neighbors” has done anything to earn the ire of Deuce Bigalow himself, he isn’t sharing that information with us.

Luckily, a number of other actors and comedians chimed in with their own responses to the online drama, all of which made the situation significantly funnier:

i love so much that you tweeted this at 3:30 AM i appreciate you on such a deep level rn — Max Landis (@Uptomyknees) June 17, 2017

u don’t remember that night u told him u loved him in rango? — Taco (@oddfuckingtaco) June 17, 2017

oh so you’re part of “the grown ups cast doesn’t like me” club too now huh? welcome aboard buddy pic.twitter.com/hMwyHQZsqq — will. (@WillTheManHalko) June 17, 2017

Don’t worry. He is a carrot. pic.twitter.com/mOVC66J2js — Danny Clayton (@DannyjClayton) June 17, 2017

listen, he’ll unblock you if you buy some of those cheap, weird foreign CG cartoons he’s been dubbing lately pic.twitter.com/LId5bwqAl4 — Mike Toole (@MichaelToole) June 17, 2017

