‘Seven Sisters’ Trailer: Noomi Rapace Plays Septuplets In This Dystopian Twist On ‘Orphan Black’ — Watch

With shades of "The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo," Rapace leads this sci-fi thriller from Norwegian horror director Tommy Wirkola.

If science fiction is meant to hold up a mirror to societal fears, it would be difficult to find a more pressing one than overpopulation and limited environmental resources. Set in a world where every family is allowed only one child, “Seven Sisters” stars Willem Dafoe as a grandfather who must hide the existence of his septuplet grandchildren, each played by Noomi Rapace. Rapace made a splash in the original Swedish version of “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo,” and she dives back into the thriller in “Seven Sisters.”

Previously titled “What Happened to Monday,” each septuplet is named after the day of the week that she is allowed to go outside. Out in the world, they all assume the same identity of Karen Settman. When Monday goes missing on her day, the siblings must go in search of their sister and risk exposure. The trailer is full of dramatic music, Rapace donning various fabulous wigs, and a very sinister Glenn Close. From Norwegian horror director Tommy Wirkola, “Seven Sisters” has all the makings of a juicy sci-fi thriller.

“Seven Sisters” premieres in France this August, and will come to Netflix later this year. Check it out:

