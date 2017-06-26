Spike Lee is directing the entire 10-episode first season, which just got a plum awards season release date on Netflix.

After making a deal with Amazon for his last directorial feature, “Chi-Raq,” Spike Lee is transitioning to TV on Netflix.

“She’s Gotta Have It,” an adaptation of Lee’s first joint (per Netflix’s official release), will be released on the streaming giant this Thanksgiving. The release date was set in a teaser trailer (below) first shown during the BET Awards.

Lee is directing every episode of the first season, which centers on Nola Darling, a Brooklyn-based artist in her late 20s struggling to define herself. She’s dividing her time among her friends, her job, and her three lovers — labeled as proper nouns — The Cultured Model, Greer Childs; The Protective Investment Banker, Jamie Overstreet; and Da Original B-Boy Sneakerhead, Mars Blackmon.

The series serves as a contemporary update of the original 1986 film. “She’s Gotta Have It” debuted at the Cannes Film Festival, where it won Lee the Award of Youth. Lee wrote and directed the picture just three years before “Do the Right Thing.” In addition to directing, he’s the creator and executive producer of the Netflix series, along with his wife, Tonya Lewis Lee, who is also producing.

When the series was announced in September 2016, Lee released the following statement:

SHE’S GOTTA HAVE IT Has A Very Special Place In My Heart. We Shot This Film In 12 Days (2 Six Day Weeks) Way Back In The Back Back Of The Hot Summer Of 1985 For A Mere Total of $175,000. Funds That We Begged, Borrowed and Whatnot To Get That Money. This Is The 1st Official Spike Lee Feature Film Joint And Everything That We Have Been Blessed With In This Tough Business Of Film All Have Been Due To SGHI. Now With The Passing (August 8th) Of The 30th Anniversary, It’s A Gift That Keeps On Giving. We Are Getting An Opportunity To Revisit These Memorable Characters Who Will Still Be Relevant And Avant Garde 3 Decades Later. With All That Said It Was My Wife, Tonya Lewis Lee, Producer In Her Own Right,Who Had The Vision To Take My Film From The Big Screen And Turn It Into An Episodic Series. It Had Not Occurred To Me At All. Tonya Saw It Plain As Day. I Didn’t. We Are Hyped That NETFLIX Is Onboard With This Vision As Nola Darling, Mars Blackmon, Jamie Overstreet And Greer Childs DO DA DAMN THANG Now, Today In Da Republic Of Brooklyn, New York.

Watch the teaser trailer below. “She’s Gotta Have It” is set to be released this Thanksgiving on Netflix.

