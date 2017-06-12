‘Silicon Valley’ Made an Insanely Detailed Website For Hoolicon, and You Can Sign Up To Go

The year's biggest (fictional) tech expo is happening in October, but the registration process is better than actually being there.

On Sunday night’s “Silicon Valley,” the world got its first taste of Hoolicon, a three-day cacophony of product launches and tech seminars that’s one part Apple Keynote and one part self-help conference.

Episode 8, “The Keenan Vortex,” even produced a 30-second ad for the weekend event, dripping with faux and self-importance. (Spoiler warning for fans who were busy watching the Tonys: There’s a surprise cameo at the end that won’t make much sense if you’re not fully caught up.)

The most transformative technology event in the world. See you all at Hoolicon. pic.twitter.com/vNM5W9IdGl — Silicon Valley (@SiliconHBO) June 12, 2017

Like with other notable companies and venture firms from the show, “Silicon Valley” has made an insanely detailed official Hoolicon website, complete with a speakers lineup and a full itinerary for the weekend. The best part? It gives people the chance to register. So naturally, IndieWire signed up.

(Note that even after Gavin Belson has gone, the chance to atone for his endangered elephant misdeeds is not.)

But would this… actually take our money? This event website is run by Eventgrid, an honest-to-goodness event registry service, so when we saw the hefty price tag, we didn’t want to take any chances.

So congratulations Ben Cash, the main character from “Captain Fantastic” (a movie written and directed by “Silicon Valley” actor Matt Ross), you’re on your way to Hoolicon! What better way to get situated in the modern world after life off the grid than a tech conference?

Looks like that Keenan Feldspar cameo in the promo video wasn’t for show — Hooli’s wasting no time getting his VR technology into the mix. Though, something tells us that liability waiver might not stand up in court. Thoughts, Ron LaFlamme?

“Night on the town” sounds like it might be a hint at things to come for next week’s episode, perhaps? Either way, we’re buying Ben a nice, enjoyable night out. He deserves it.

Big Head! After a few weeks away, here’s hoping this means a return visit from the “Silicon Valley” resident expert in failing upward. (Also, we’re going to assume “Root Cafe” is a nod to both healthy eating and legendary character actor Stephen Root, who played Milton in Mike Judge’s “Office Space.”)

The best joke on this entire website? That box next to “Closing Remarks” can’t be unchecked. Anyone going to Hoolicon is going to listen to Gavin Belson, whether they like it or not.

Why not? Let’s toss in a golf jacket to go along with it. Pretty sure Jack Barker lost a bet at Hazeltine last year and ended up with enough of these to fill a small warehouse.

And now, the moment of truth. Will Hooli accept payment for our $1500 worth of life lessons and overpriced leisure apparel?

Alas. Still, it’s proof that “Silicon Valley” doesn’t miss a chance to take one last jab at Google.

And this is just one small corner of an impressively detailed promo. The full website has plenty more Easter eggs from the show and clues for what to expect when the actual “Hoolicon” (Season 4’s ninth episode) premieres Sunday night.

So mark your calendars. And keep an eye out for Ben Cash.

“Silicon Valley” Season 4 releases new episodes Sundays at 10:00 p.m. on HBO, HBO NOW, and HBO Go.

