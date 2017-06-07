Sony Plans to Release ‘Clean Versions’ of Movies Like ‘Step Brothers,’ And Seth Rogen Is Pissed Off About It

Words of wisdom from Seth Rogen, ladies and gentlemen.

Sony Pictures is making headlines for the introduction of their new “Clean Version” initiative. The effort is an attempt to bring the edited versions of movies that air on broadcast television and airplanes without mature content in them to home viewers through streaming platforms like iTunes, VUDU, and FandangoNOW. So if you ever wanted to stream “Step Brothers” without any curse words or explicit material, then you’re in luck. We’re not sure why you would, though.

READ MORE: Seth Rogen and the Lonely Island Say They’re Working on a Fyre Festival–Like Movie

Seth Rogen is equally baffled by the new initiative, the first round of which being released includes 24 films. Most of the titles are PG-13 and therefore won’t see too much of a dramatic edit, but that can’t be said for “Step Brothers,” which has to be the most head-scratching title included in the “Clean Version” project. Rogen summed up our thoughts pretty eloquently in one single tweet:

Holy shit please don’t do this to our movies. Thanks. https://t.co/0lpoESaIQd — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) June 6, 2017

At least Sony isn’t making these versions the only ones available to stream. Similar to bonus content on a DVD or Blu-ray, the clean versions will be available for free as an extra on the original. So when you purchase “Step Brothers” on iTunes, for instance, the clean version will be included in the purchase, giving you two options of the price of one.

The following films are included in the Sony Clean Version Initiative. For more information, visit the effort’s official page.

“50 First Dates”

Battle Of The Year”

“Big Daddy”

“Captain Phillips”

“Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon”

“Easy A”

“Elysium”

“Ghostbusters”

“Ghostbusters II”

“Goosebumps”

“Grown Ups”

“Grown Ups 2”

“Hancock”

“Inferno”

“Moneyball”

“Pixels”

“Spider-Man”

“Spider-Man 2”

“Spider-Man 3”

“The Amazing Spider-Man”

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2”

“Step Brothers”

“Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby”

“White House Down”

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.