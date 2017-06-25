‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Reactions: The Best in the Franchise Since ‘Spider-Man 2’?

Find out for yourself on July 7.

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” reviews are embargoed until this week, but early reactions to the latest take on everyone’s favorite friendly neighborhood spider-man are trickling in on social media. For the most part, those who have seen “Homecoming” enjoyed it, with several singling it out as the best in the franchise since “Spider-Man 2.” Here are some reactions:

As a huge Spider-Man fan who hated both AMAZING SPIDER-MANs, I am so happy to say SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING is really fun. Tom Holland = 👍🏻👍🏻 — Matt Singer (@mattsinger) June 24, 2017

My #SpiderManHomecoming take: Tom H >Tobey, high school stuff works, Avengersverse doesn’t, and it’s a benchmark for blockbuster diversity — jen yamato (@jenyamato) June 24, 2017

#SpiderManHomecoming is fantastic. Perfectly cast. Does an impressive job of balancing superheroics & high school drama. — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) June 24, 2017

Spider-Man: Homecoming… My new favorite super hero movie of all time. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) June 24, 2017

Spider-Man 2 is still the best Spider-Man movie. (I didn’t see Spider-Man: Homecoming tonight, but c’mon, what are the odds.) — Sam Adams (@SamuelAAdams) June 24, 2017

Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Marisa Tomei, Zendaya, Donald Glover, Tony Revolori, Bokeem Woodbine and Jacob Batalon star in “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” which was directed by Jon Watts. Sony will release it in theaters on July 7.

