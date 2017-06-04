Spike Lee Throws a Party for Prince, Says He May or May Not Be Making a Movie About Him

It ultimately comes down to Prince's estate, however.

Gone but not forgotten, Prince continues to loom large in the minds of many. That includes Spike Lee, who threw the second “Prince’s Born Day Purple People Party” (say that five times fast) yesterday. Hundreds attended the event, and Lee explained the simple reason for putting it together to Variety: “Prince is about a party! … We just want to celebrate his music, his legacy, the person that he was.”

Yesterday’s festivities marked the second annual edition of the People Party. Lee and Prince collaborated on the music video for “Money Don’t Matter 2Night,” with the “Do the Right Thing” and “Chiraq” director describing Prince as “a great collaborator. He called me out of nowhere because he wanted to do a video, and I said ‘Okay, I’ll do it!’ He said ‘One thing – I’m not gonna be in it!'”

Asked whether he plans to make a movie about Prince, Lee demurred. “Nothing I can talk about,” he explained. “I’d love to, but it’s not for me to say. It’d have to come from the estate or the publishing house or the label — I’d love to, but I can’t just say ‘I’m doing it.'” Read more here.

