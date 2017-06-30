The 20 Cameras and Lenses That Define Stanley Kubrick — Watch

Discover the gear that turned Stanley Kubrick into a master filmmaker.

The internet is chock full of Stanley Kubrick video essays, and by now you’ve probably seen a couple. But the third entry in CinemaTyler’s ongoing “Kubrick Files” series (via NoFilmSchool) takes a unique approach in outlining the cameras and lenses that came to define Kubrick’s rise from young photography to master filmmaker.

The video begins with Kubrick’s first camera, a Garflex Pacemaker Speed Graphic Camera, which he received as a gift when he was only 13 years old. The video then tracks the gear used on films like “2001: A Spacey Odyssey,” “Barry Lyndon,” “Eyes Wide Shut” and more.

The famous Zeiss Planar 50mm F0.7 lens, for instance, was used on “Lyndon” iso that Kubrick could shoot a majority of the interior scenes using only natural lighting. Other cameras beloved by Kubrick included the Arriflex 35 II C (“A Clockwork Orange”).

Explore Kubrick’s 20 essential cameras and lenses in the video essay below.

1. Garflex Pacemaker Speed Graphic Camera

2. Kodak Monitor 620

3. Rolleiflex Automat 6×6 Model RF 111A

4. Rolleiflex K2

5. Rolleiflex Automat 6×6 Model K4

6. Rollei 35

7. Polaroid Pathfinder 110A

8. Leica IIIc

9. Pentax K

10. Hasselblad

11. Nikon F

12. Subminiature Minox

13. 35mm Widelux

14. Polaroid OneStep SX-70

15. Arriflex 35 IIC

16. Kinoptik Tegea 9.8mm

17. Novoflex 400mm f5.6 lens

18. Cooke Varotal 20-100mm T3

19. Cinepro 24-480mm in Arri Standard Mount

20. Zeiss Planar 50mm F0.7

