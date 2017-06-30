The 20 Cameras and Lenses That Define Stanley Kubrick — Watch

The internet is chock full of Stanley Kubrick video essays, and by now you’ve probably seen a couple. But the third entry in CinemaTyler’s ongoing “Kubrick Files” series (via NoFilmSchool) takes a unique approach in outlining the cameras and lenses that came to define Kubrick’s rise from young photography to master filmmaker.
The video begins with Kubrick’s first camera, a Garflex Pacemaker Speed Graphic Camera, which he received as a gift when he was only 13 years old. The video then tracks the gear used on films like “2001: A Spacey Odyssey,” “Barry Lyndon,” “Eyes Wide Shut” and more.
The famous Zeiss Planar 50mm F0.7 lens, for instance, was used on “Lyndon” iso that Kubrick could shoot a majority of the interior scenes using only natural lighting. Other cameras beloved by Kubrick included the Arriflex 35 II C (“A Clockwork Orange”).
Explore Kubrick’s 20 essential cameras and lenses in the video essay below.
1. Garflex Pacemaker Speed Graphic Camera
2. Kodak Monitor 620
3. Rolleiflex Automat 6×6 Model RF 111A
4. Rolleiflex K2
5. Rolleiflex Automat 6×6 Model K4
6. Rollei 35
7. Polaroid Pathfinder 110A
8. Leica IIIc
9. Pentax K
10. Hasselblad
11. Nikon F
12. Subminiature Minox
13. 35mm Widelux
14. Polaroid OneStep SX-70
15. Arriflex 35 IIC
16. Kinoptik Tegea 9.8mm
17. Novoflex 400mm f5.6 lens
18. Cooke Varotal 20-100mm T3
19. Cinepro 24-480mm in Arri Standard Mount
20. Zeiss Planar 50mm F0.7
