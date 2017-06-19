‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Finally Has a Premiere Date, But Will Take Even Longer to Release All Episodes

Plus, check out the series’ new poster.

“Star Trek: Discovery” has been beset by a number of delays throughout its development and production, but at long last, we now know when the series will premiere.

CBS announced that the latest entry into the “Star Trek” franchise will debut on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS (time approximate after NFL football and “60 Minutes”) and its streaming service CBS All Access. The second episode will then immediately be available on-demand on CBS All Access.

The show’s 15 episodes will roll out on CBS All Access in two waves: The first eight episodes will roll out weekly on Sundays through early Nov. 5. At that point, the show will go on hiatus and then resume with the remaining seven episodes in January.

Unlike CBS All Access’ first original scripted series “The Good Fight,” which released all of its episodes weekly and uninterrupted over the course of 10 weeks, “Discovery’s” release strategy mimics the usual broadcast model that splits the arc of a season in two. Therefore, “Star Trek” fans who had only intended on ordering CBS All Access for a short period of time in order to binge the series before cancelling will be faced with a few choices: subscribe for the full run of the season, at the halfway point, or at the very end of the season. Of course, the latter two options risks spoilers or in the very least taps into the fear of missing out on the conversation as the show unfolds.

“Discovery” sets course 10 years before the launch of Kirk and Spock’s original five-year mission. Sonequa Martin-Green (“The Walking Dead”) still leads the cast for “Star Trek: Discovery,” which also now includes Terry Serpico, Maulik Pancholy, Sam Vartholomeos, Anthony Rapp, Chris Obi, Shazad Latif, Mary Chieffo, Rainn Wilson, Kenneth Mitchell, Rekha Sharma, Damon Runyan and Clare McConnell. Fan favorites Jason Isaacs, James Frain, Michelle Yeoh, and Doug Jones are also in the mix.

CBS Television Studios prouduces “Star Trek: Discovery” with Alex Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout, Bryan Fuller’s Living Dead Guy Productions (although Fuller is no longer actively involved) and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Bryan Fuller, Heather Kadin, Gretchen J. Berg & Aaron Harberts, Akiva Goldsman, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth are executive producers. Outside of the United States, “Star Trek” will air on Netflix in 188 countries, and in Canada on Bell Media’s Space channel and OTT service CraveTV.

CBS also released new key art for the series, which can be seen below:

